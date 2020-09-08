‘He planned on killing us’ – man who was shot at on I-95 says gunman aimed to kill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man who was shot at while driving on Interstate-95 over the weekend believes the gunman intended to kill him.

Franklin Dangerfield, 34, fired a sawed-off shotgun at vehicles from his truck during a chase on I-95 Saturday, officials said. He’s being held in a Virginia jail.

Franklin Dangerfield

“In my mind, he planned on killing us. If I had gotten shot, if I’d have gotten hit, I’d have lost control of the car,” said Jerry Yellorday.

Yellorday and his wife, Vivan, were on their way home from a day out, and got onto the interstate heading toward Roanoke Rapids.

Yellorday said he noticed a black truck speeding up behind him. When he looked over at the vehicle, the driver slowed down.

“All the sudden there was like a bomb went off and both of my windows shattered,” said Yellorday.

Yellorday said he initially didn’t realize what happening, and pulled over thinking his tire blew out.

“He shot through the car. The slug came across both of us and went out to the other side of the widow,” Yellorday said.

Yellorday said another driver who happened to have medical training checked on him and his wife.

He said his wife was covered in broken glass, and some got stuck in her eye.

According to CBS affiliate WSCS in Charleston, South Carolina, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Dangerfield set his home on fire in Ladson before taking off on I-95.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Dangerfield, in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, started firing at other cars in Robeson County – 11 miles north of the state line.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Nash County deputies received 911 calls about someone driving erratic and gunshots coming from the vehicle, according to Stone.

Stone said deputies chased Dangerfield through North Carolina hitting speeds of least 110 mph before Dangerfield crashed in Emporia, Virginia.

A Nash County deputy was injured when his vehicle crashed during the chase, and is now home recovering.

In addition to Yellorday’s wife, another woman was injured and airlifted to a hospital in Greenville.

Yellorday said his son was shot and killed in car in 2008, so Saturday shooting brings back tough memories.

“When I think about it tears come to my eyes, but thank the grace of God. God is in control. I thank God I’m standing here today and my wife are still alive,” he said.

Dangerfield was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said he is now being held at Southside Regional Jail in Emporia.

Dangerfield will appear in court Wednesday morning, and is awaiting a hearing to be extradited to North Carolina.

Stone said Dangerfield appeared impaired and would likely face DWI charges and alcohol was found in his truck. Several shotgun shells were also found in the truck, Stone said.

Dangerfield will likely face charges of reckless driving and several counts of assault of a deadly weapon, according to Stone.