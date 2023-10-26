ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Thursday morning head-on collision killed one person and injured two more, Rocky Mount police said.

At 7:31 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 3000 block of

Sunset Avenue.

The preliminary police investigation found that a silver 2008 Mazda 6 was traveling west on Sunset Avenue. The vehicle crossed the center turning lane and traveled into the eastbound lanes of travel, resulting in a head-on collision with a gold 2015 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling east on Sunset Avenue.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old

female passenger of the Mazda was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville in

critical condition, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet Suburban was transported to Nash UNC Health

Care in Rocky Mount with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this motor vehicle accident.

At this point in the investigation, it doesn’t appear that any charges will be filed, police said.