Health departments in Wayne, Moore counties now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re searching for places where you can get your Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, there are two more options starting Wednesday in Wayne and Moore counties.

To get your shot at the Wayne County Health Department, you’ll need to schedule an appointment online and must have been vaccinated with Pfizer for at least six months.

In Moore County, the health department says it’s requiring appointments for its booster shots but they’re still taking walk-ins for the first or second doses.

You can call the Moore County appointment line at 910-947-SHOT (7468) to set up an appointment.

To make an appointment in Wayne County, click here.