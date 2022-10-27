RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors in the Hedingham community are supporting each other two weeks after a gunman killed five people in the area. Flowers, candles, and messages of love fill a memorial at the entrance to the neighborhood.

But life has gone on.

“Even though it was so devastating to hear and we were all worried, there were still people out walking their dogs, there were still school buses going to the neighborhood,” Sandra Alexander, a neighbor, said.

Alexander, a physician associate, was home the day police say a 15-year-old gunman took those five lives and injured two others. She says in the days since, community has taken on a whole new meaning.

“We’re getting to know our neighbors more, we’re leaning on each other, we’re trying to deal with the loss, the concern,” she said.

But now Alexander says it’s time to take it further, and make sure something like this never happens again. She believes that starts with mental health, and so she’s helped to organize a fair on Nov. 5.

“What can we do beforehand? That’s where I wanted to make sure I did my part to connect the community to make sure they know what’s available outpatient, before it becomes a crisis,” Alexander said.

The fair will have resources for neighbors of all ages aimed at helping anyone through mental health struggles, even when it may be hard to ask for help.

“It made us realize this can happen anywhere, this can happen down the street, it can happen across town, but we’re a community, we need to take care of each other,” Neepa Patel, with Gupta Psychiatry, said.

But even after the fair, Alexander says her community will forever be working on helping each other.

“We’re going to keep getting the community involved, but we’re also going to make sure that they know what the resources are in the community to serve your mental health needs at any age group, or any need before it becomes a crisis,” she said.

“We’re all so busy, and it’s hard for us to see what’s going on in our own homes because we’re just trying to make it, and it takes a village,” Patel added.