RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An area healthcare company is giving away baby formula on Monday.

StarMed Healthcare said this is to help take on the nationwide shortage of formula.

Officials said parents and caregivers can get one can of baby formula.

Formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as supplies last and no registration is needed, according to officials.

The giveaway is on Monday, June 27 at Wake Tech North Campus from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Wake Tech’s north campus is located at 6600 Louisburg Road in Raleigh.