RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you have a New Year’s resolution of eating healthier but don’t want to kick what may be your favorite go-to fast food restaurant to the curb?

You’re in luck with what Bojangles is calling “its latest culinary masterpiece, the Chicken Rice Bowl” now being served for a limited time.

The chicken rice bowl blends Bojangles’ dirty rice with bold flavors of slow-cooked Cajun pintos and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Customers can either top the bowl with diced grilled chicken or Bojangles Chicken Supremes served with Texas Pete on the side.

Bojangles said in a statement the Chicken Rice Bowl is great for those looking for something hearty while being on a budget.

“The Chicken Rice Bowl is right on time as the season of enjoying warm comfort food approaches,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles in a statement. “The combination of flavors works so well together, from the Cajun Pintos to the Dirty Rice and the juicy, savory grilled chicken or Supremes. Texas Pete complements our food so well that we had to serve it on the side for those guests wanting to take their flavor experience to the next level.”

The Chicken Rice Bowl is available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, Bojangles app and Bojangles.com.

