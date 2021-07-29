Heat advisory issued for central NC ahead of brutal temps on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday will bring heat index temperatures near 105 degrees for the third day in a row and as a result, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Central North Carolina is currently living through the hottest stretch of weather all summer with three days in a row now expected to be at or above 95 degrees.

Heat advisories are issued when heat index values are near 105 degrees for three consecutive days.

“This will be the third day in a row with temps this hot, please take care of yourself. Cooler temps return starting Saturday,” Hohenstein said.

Parts of Central North Carolina could actually see heat index values approach 110 degrees Friday afternoon.

This heat is coming after high temperatures last week were only in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures will also return this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the mid and upper 80s and lower 80s are possible next week.

At noon on Thursday, the heat index in Raleigh was 97 degrees.