RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second day in a row it will be another scorcher for central North Carolina on Monday, as a heat advisory is in place for many cities in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Monday. The advisory for Monday comes after such an advisory was issued for the same hours Sunday.

Heat index values (the combination of heat and humidity that makes it feel hotter than the temperature) are expected to be around 105 to 109 degrees.

The National Weather Service says to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning, and to know signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke.

They also advise anyone overcome by heat should be moved to cool and shaded locations to rest.