RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures continue to climb leaving many people wondering when North Carolina will catch a break. Health experts warn of signs to watch out for if you have to be in the heat.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), 313 people entered emergency departments in the state due to heat-related illnesses during the last week of August. 31% of those visits were patients 45-64 years old and 29% were 25-44.

There are different levels of severity when it comes to heat-related illness. The most common diagnosis included heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion includes symptoms such as:

Heat cramps

Heavy sweating

Muscle soreness

Muscle cramping

Lightheadedness

Dizziness

Fainting

Nausea

Vomiting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. If heat stroke does occur, a person’s body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes.

These are signs of a heat stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If you have any of these symptoms, you’re urged to call 911 or go to the hospital.

Causes for heat exhaustion or heat strokes can depend on a number of things, including your age, health, sudden temperature change or being in an environment with high heat.

If you have to be in hot weather, there are still ways you can try to avoid heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.