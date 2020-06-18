Heavy rainfall floods parts of Nashville, prompts water rescues and evacuations

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — West Washington Street in Nashville became a lake Wednesday. By nightfall, the water from Stoney Creek started to recede but not by much.

“I almost started to cry,” Pastor Sean Jones with Church on the Rise said.

Pastor Jones overcome with emotion seeing water fill his church.

“That’s our church, it’s so close to our heart,” he said.

He thought they caught a break. He said when he left around 9:30 a.m., water was nowhere near the building.

“Then three hours later I get a call from one of our church workers and she said the building is flooding,” Pastor Jones explained.

He came back to find several feet of water in the church. He said church employees and volunteers tried to get whatever they could off the floor. First responders arrived soon after, urging them to leave, which they did.

“This was not a hurricane but a very fast-moving rainstorm. The water was rising and had to come in here,” Chief Chris Joyner with the Nashville Fire Department said.

He said some people from surrounding businesses near US Highway 64 didn’t leave. Twelve people had to be rescued. They also urged people in the Indian Trail subdivision to go.

“We ended up moving 20 homes moving folks out and we had three homes that said they weren’t leaving. So hopefully they’ll be all right,” Joyner said.

CBS 17 tried to get there but flooding on North First Street kept our crew out.

“We never see it like this,” Ashton Bunn said.

Bunn’s new car stuck at the Sheetz. Fortunately she was able to move it to higher ground.

As for Pastor Jones he’s looking at the bigger picture.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for us as a community to come together and help each other out,” he said.

That work will likely begin Thursday as all of the water heads to the Tar River.