LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 14,000 gallons of sewage was released Sunday at the Youngsville Regional Pump Station in Franklin County, officials said.

The discharge happened from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Monday and was the result of heavy rain Sunday, according to Franklin County Public Utilities.

Approximately 10,000 gallons entered an unnamed tributary of Richland Creek which is a tributary of the Neuse River Basin.

Public utilities staff was dispatched to the site and started cleanup after the discharge stopped.

The Division of Water Quality was notified of this event on Monday and is reviewing the matter. For additional information concerning this event, please contact Franklin County Public Utilities at (919) 556-6177. Additional information on Franklin County Public Utilities can be obtained by visiting www.franklincountync.gov