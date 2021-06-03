Heavy rains lead to evacuations, road closures in Edgecombe County town

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — The aftermath was evident Thursday evening in the Town of Whitakers.

Storms that swept through central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and evening led to some road closures and flash flooding in the town.

It left behind a big headache for Sadiq Salah.

“It went through all this section. All the way to there. We had a drain in the meat section. The meat market,” he said looking while around.

“It was frustrating. It was three of us trying to get it out,” he explained.

Salah owns Whitakers Food Center in the heart of town. He said the water starting creeping in around noon.

“We used some sandbags, but the sandbags did not work. It went over the sandbags,” he mentioned.

An employee said the water was about ankle deep. When CBS 17 got there Thursday evening much of the water receded, except for the standing water at the front door.

Nearby, a police officer told us at one point some residents had to evacuate their homes. However, there were no reports of water making it inside.

The evacuated residents were able to go back home Thursday evening.

As for Salah, he said he already has a plan for Friday.

“If it rains hard enough. I’m going to close down like today,” he said.