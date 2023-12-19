RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman in Raleigh were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Dunkin’ Donuts.

Around 12:24 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Western Boulevard. In the parking lot of the Dunkin’ Donuts, a CBS 17 crew is seeing multiple shell casings on the ground.

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee identified a Chevrolet vehicle struck multiple times, and said it belonged to a manager.

Police say that a man and a woman victim were both injured during this incident. They were transported by a private individual to the Wake Med Urgent Care at 601 Oberlin Road. The man was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was treated and released.

Officers and detectives are on the scene determining the circumstances surrounding this incident.

According to NC State police, a description of the suspect and their direction of travel have not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.