‘Hectic and hard’: Some struggle after ice storm knocks out power in northern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 35,000 customers in North Carolina were still without power late Sunday night after an ice storm hit the north-central area of the state over the weekend.

Freezing rain fell in areas around and north of Greensboro and north of Raleigh along the Virginia border.

At the height of the storm Saturday, North Carolina authorities reported more than 194,000 utility customers without power, mostly in the central and northern part of the state.

Late Saturday night Person County had about 11,000 outages with Granville County reporting 5,000 and Vance County with just under 8,000, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lennis Boone lives in Henderson. He told CBS 17 he spent Saturday night without heat or electricity.

“We just hunkered down and wrapped up real good and just hanged on until the morning came you know,” Boone said.

But when the power was still off Sunday morning, he bundled up and went for a walk to try and stay warm. By Sunday afternoon, Boone said he still wasn’t sure when his power was expected to be restored.

Outage numbers improved after Saturday, but there were still a total of about 15,000 outages spread across those three counties on Sunday.

CBS17 spoke with a Henderson mother named Chelsea who said her power went off around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. She said she got by with using a kerosene heater to stay warm with her 2-month-old daughter.

“It’s been very hectic and hard; she’s having trouble sleeping,” she said. “We don’t have any water because our water runs off electricity.

Her power was restored by Sunday afternoon.

The Greensboro area was hardest hit with more than 24,000 power outages in Guilford County reported Sunday.

There are numerous areas throughout Greensboro where there are fallen trees blocking roads.