RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A night of Halloween fun took a scary and dangerous turn Tuesday.

A Raleigh man is now facing four charges, including several misdemeanor assaults by pointing a gun and one assault on a child under the age of 12.

Police said 43-year-old Daniel Graham pointed a gun at children who came to his Hedingham neighborhood home to trick-or-treat.

Orange pumpkins, Halloween flags, and friendly ghosts still decorate Royal Adelaide Way.

“Everybody was in a costume. It was such a great night,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

But things soon took a turn.

The neighbor told CBS 17 that two six-year-olds and a 10-year-old came to Graham’s house in search of candy.

“It looked like the most inviting house on the street,” the neighbor explained. “[Graham] was leaning into the side [of the father’s] car door and saying, keep it moving, keep it moving. He was holding something down. To me, it was obviously a gun.”

The neighbor said the kids left the property crying. He captured Raleigh Police arresting Graham in the middle of the street.

On Wednesday, he faced a judge via a video call from the Wake County Jail.

“It was a bad night,” he told the courtroom, before the judge and officials cut him off, urging him not to comment on the case.

Graham is accused of pointing the weapon at the young children. He’s also accused of hitting a candy basket out of a six-year-old’s hands.

When CBS 17 crews went to his home Wednesday, there was still candy strewn in the front of the home.

Officials said in the courtroom, investigators also found four loaded guns at his home.

They added Graham does have a concealed handgun permit.

Court documents also showed investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, noting they could smell alcohol.

This comes just weeks after the first anniversary of the Hedingham mass shooting.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that it’s heartbreaking.

“Everyone is on a heightened alert,” one said. “It’s affected [us] twice in 11 or 12 months. It seems like it’s unfair, that no matter where you choose, even such a beautiful area as Hedingham, you can’t choose your neighbors.”

The neighbor added that Graham’s decision ruined what should have been a great Halloween.

Graham has a $20,000 bond. He’s next set to be in court on November 8th.