Helicopter, search crews looking for missing Person County man

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A helicopter and other search crews are out Friday night looking for a 75-year-old man missing in Person County, officials said.

Holt in a photo from N.C. Center for Missing Persons

William Daniel “Danny” Holt was last seen walking a brown and white dog around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 412 Shiloh Church Road, according to a news release from Person County officials.

About an hour later, family members contacted deputies to report Holt, who has Alzheimer’s, had not returned home and could not be found.

The area where Holt vanished is west of U.S. 501 and about five miles north of Roxboro near the Woodsdale community.

A search began with local resources, but has since “expanded with state search and rescue teams as well as a (North Carolina) State Highway Patrol helicopter,” a news release said.

Holt has grey hair with a mustache and was wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, dark blue pants, and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Holt’s location should contact Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

