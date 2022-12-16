HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on their team.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Meet Rocko, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, and the county’s latest deputy.

He and his partner, Deputy Sheriff Nick Estes, graduated from K9 training Thursday and are officially certified, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

They said the Scotland Neck Police Department originally had Rocko and donated him to the sheriff’s office.

The post thanked the police department, the Town of Scotland Neck, Scotland Neck Mayor Eddie Braxton, the Scotland Neck Town Council and East Coast Canine Inc., which trained Rocko and Deputy Estes.

It also thanked nonprofit organization Mona Pants, who they said outfitted Rocko with a new bulletproof vest and equipped him with several first-aid goodies.

Rocko will join his other four-legged brothers — Bosco, Duri, Fino and Tony — as an official K9 deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Welcome, Rocko!