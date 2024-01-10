ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is wanted after assaulting a blind person, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Officers responded an assault at a housing complex near West 10th Street on Jan. 3, according to police.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim was blind, according to police. In a statement from the victim, Clinton Reade Powell, 70, was staying with the victim since the victim said Powell was homeless. He also said they knew each other personally. The victim allegedly told Powell to leave his home on Wednesday morning.

According to the victim, Powell punched the victim in his face and left him in a chair with minor injuries to his face, police said.

Police said warrants were obtained for Powell for the following:

Simple assault

Second-degree trespass

In addition, an outstanding warrant existed on Powell for felony larceny of a motor vehicle from an incident in July 2022, according to police.

That charge was lodged by Corporal P. Rackley of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know the whereabouts of Clinton Reade Powell please contact the Halifax County NC Crime Stoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous and get paid for your information.