Henderson city leader says video of student slammed to the ground is ‘horrifying’

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson city council member is speaking out about a disturbing video that shows a Vance County resource officer slamming a middle school student to the ground.

A warning: the video contains graphic images.

It shows the school resource officer throw the student to the ground. You then see him pick the student up and dump him on the ground again before dragging him down the hallway.

Jason Spriggs, a Henderson city council member, called the video “horrifying” on a Facebook live video.

“I’m praying for the child to have peace. These children and these schools go so much and it’s traumatic and it hurts to know the trauma this child went through wasn’t due to somebody who, uh, wasn’t supposed to be protecting him — he was supposed to feel safe in this space,” Spriggs said.

The deputy was put on leave after the video was released.

On Friday, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the SBI.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Brame did not identify the deputy.

Brame said there are two school resource officers assigned to the middle school. The other SRO is continuing their duties. Other deputies are filling in for the SRO who is now on leave.

