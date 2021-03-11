Henderson community comes together to raise money for family of NC trooper battling COVID-19

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The local community is coming together Thursday to support a North Carolina state trooper who is in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Trooper Brent Montgomery was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Feb. 1 and spent one week at home before his condition deteriorated to the point where he needed to be taken to the hospital.

Montgomery’s wife, Heather Montgomery, spoke with CBS 17 in late February about her husband’s fight.

“We never expected this,” she said. “His oxygen was dropping. That’s when I decided to take him to the hospital.”

At first, Brent Montgomery was able to FaceTime with his family.

“He would get out of breath, and his oxygen levels would drop, so we had to limit that,” said Heather Montgomery.

Two weeks later, the trooper was on a ventilator and facing an uncertain prognosis at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Heather Montgomery told CBS 17 on Feb. 22 that, “The doctors seem pretty optimistic, but they want us to be cautious of getting our hopes up just because COVID is so crazy. You don’t know one day from the next.”

An update from Heather Montgomery’s Facebook page, where she has been tracking her husband’s battle, says that the trooper “has remained stable” and bleeding that he had experienced in his stomach on Wednesday has stopped.

Heather has also been talking to transplant teams to see if her husband is a candidate for a lung transplant “eventually when COVID and bacteria leave his body.” A hospital in Pittsburgh denied the trooper on Wednesday, but she said she plans to have other conversations with transplant teams later on Thursday.

In a Facebook update from 6:30 a.m. today, Heather said that seeing the community gathered to support her husband, “Brings tears to my eyes…to see all these people in the early morning hours working so hard to bless our family. We thank you!”

It was just two days ago that members of the Henderson community decided to host a fundraiser for Trooper Montgomery’s family.

Nearly 40 grills have been set up at the former Charles Boyd Cadillac at 284 U.S. 158 Bypass in Henderson and chicken plates will be sold later in the day to raise money for the family. There is enough food for thousands of plates, an organizer told CBS 17.

Plates will be available starting at 11 a.m. and will be sold until the food runs out. Chicken plates cost $10 each and donations will also be accepted.