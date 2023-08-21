HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson drug dealer who sold heroin stamped with “Toy Story” and “Transformers” will spend 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year, officials said.

Tyren Omarious Hargrove, 23, who was caught after a 115 mph chase in June 2022 was sentenced to 15.6 years in prison Friday for trafficking fentanyl and heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Authorities said a search of a home associated with Hargrove on June 3 turned up more than 4,000 dosage units of heroin laced with fentanyl and nearly $60,000 in cash.

Items seized during a search of Tyren Omarious Hargrove’s home, according to police. Photo from Henderson Police Dept.

A criminal complaint said heroin purchased from Hargrove featured two stamps on each wax bindle dosage unit which said “Toy Story” and “Transformers.”

Hargrove was initially arrested after the search of his home discovered drugs. But, he posted a $100,000 secured bond and was “immediately” released, officials said.

But, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers stopped his car on June 22. He eventually fled and led troopers and deputies from Vance and Warren counties on a chase at speeds of 115 mph, authorities said.

After they punctured his tires, he fled on foot before he was caught inside another car that he had broken into, a criminal complaint said.

In May of this year, Hargrove pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl.

He could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“The outcome of today’s sentencing is the result of a collaborative effort of local, state, and federal resources,” Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said in a news release.