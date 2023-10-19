HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is being held in the Vance County Detention Center after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation that led to a narcotic search warrant, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Members of the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) served a narcotics search warrant on the 3700 block of Raleigh Road in Henderson, police said.

According to police, during the service of the warrant, approximately 7,500 dosage units of heroin, drug manufacturing equipment, marijuana, one handgun and $12,736 in currency were seized.

24-year-old Kortez Williams was arrested in connection to this investigation, police said.

According to police, Williams was charged with:

Three counts of trafficking heroin

One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin, trafficking heroin by manufacturing

One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana

One count of possession of firearm by felon

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance and

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Williams received no bond by Magistrate Stewart.

He was remanded to the Vance County Detention Center.

Williams was out on bond for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge at the time of this arrest.