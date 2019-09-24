Henderson man arrested and charged in connection to murder

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police have arrested a man they say may be responsible for the murder of another man.

Police say Stoney Leon Johnson, 36, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Youself Roseboro, 48.

Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently jailed at the Vance County Jail under no bond.

Police say Johnson lived with Roseboro in Henderson. When officers arrived at the residence around 4:40 a.m. on September 23, they found Roseboro deceased from a gunshot wound.

