HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson man was arrested early Thursday morning for fleeing officers and other outstanding warrants, police say.

According to police, Kenny Parker, 37, was operating a 2003 Honda Accord in the area of North Cooper Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Parker fled.

Officers said they chased Parker in his Accord for several miles and ended at Parker’s home.

Police say Parker fled from his vehicle and ran into his home. Officers were able to take Parker into custody soon after.

According to police, the 2003 Honda Accord was seized under North Carolina’s “Run and Done” law.

HB 427 allows the seizure, forfeiture and sale of motor vehicles used by defendants in felony cases involving speeding to elude arrest.

Parker had outstanding warrants and was charged with the following:

Assault inflicting serious bodily injury, with a $10,000 bond;

Felony breaking and entering to motor vehicle, with a $15,000 bond;

Felony speed to elude with a $40,000 bond

The total bond was set at $65,000. Parker was remanded to the Vance County Detention Center.

There is no information on a future court date.