Henderson man, brother drown in Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the names of two people who drowned Sunday after going missing near Pelican Bay Landing.

Ahykeem Jones, 28, and his brother, 19-year-old Johnnie Magbie, drowned after Jones fell out of a boat and into the water.

Magbie then jumped in after his brother, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Magbie’s body was recovered by divers at about 11 a.m. Monday. Jones was recovered several hours later.

Magbie is from Supply, North Carolina.

Jones is from Henderson, North Carolina, according to Willard.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue began searching for both men on Sunday after the boat they were in hit another boat’s wake on the Intracoastal Waterway. Both were wearing life jackets, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.