Henderson Mexican restaurant that burned to the ground last year reopens in new location

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant in Henderson that burned to the ground nearly a year ago is back open in a new location, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, formerly located on Ruin Creek Road, caught fire and burned down on the morning of Nov. 27, 2018.

Mazatlan was the first of two Mexican restaurants that caught fire in a three-week period in November and December 2018.

Habanero Grill, located at 116 Parham Road, caught fire on Dec. 17, 2018, around 3 a.m.

That fire left “severe damage inside,” Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell said at the time.

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Henderson was destroyed in a fire in November 2018 (Photo: Mazatlan Facebook page)

The owner of Habanero Grill told CBS 17 that she saw similarities between the fire that gutted her business and the fire that destroyed Mazatlan.

A suspect was caught on camera inside Habanero Grill stealing a small safe and then lighting the building on fire. There was no indication from Henderson police that the two fires were connected.

Mazatlan announced on their Facebook page on Sept. 11 that the restaurant would be reopening in a new location.

On Tuesday, they announced that their new location would reopen on Wednesday at 219 S. Garnett St. in downtown Henderson.

“Thanks to you all for your support this past year. We can’t wait to see all our friends and make some new ones as well,” they wrote in the Facebook post.

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant officially reopened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now