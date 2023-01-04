HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Henderson County District Attorney and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that injured one person.

Around 8 p.m., Henderson officers engaged with a person that possessed outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews Avenue, police said.

The person brandished a weapon in the officers’ direction.

That’s when one of the officers fired a single shot, striking the person in the abdomen, according to police.

The person initially fled on foot, running across South Andrews Avenue, but was quickly detained and given medical assistance for their injury. The person was then transported by ambulance to an area medical center for further care.

No other information is available at this time.