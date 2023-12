HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Henderson Police Department and children were all smiles during Tuesday’s “Shop with a Cop” event.

Police said they shopped for 54 kids and eight seniors worth around $20,000 in donations. A partnership with the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce funded $15,000.

Henderson police said it was heartwarming to hear why the children picked out the items they wanted and to see the expressions on their faces.