Henderson police officer dies while operating construction equipment

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say one of their officers died while operating personal construction equipment while off-duty.

Police say Senior Police Officer Jeffrey D. Macialek, 40, died from injuries sustained while operating personally owned construction equipment.

Officer Macialek was a 14-year veteran of the Henderson Police Department, serving as a K-9 handler for the majority of his tenure. He was also the longest-standing member of the Special Response Team (SRT) and had completed a Sniper certification course within the last year, according to a release.

“Prior to his law enforcement career, Officer Macialek had achieved Eagle Scout, the highest recognition in the Boy Scouts of America. He served his country in the Armed Forces and was awarded the National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge,” a release from Henderson police said.

Officer Macialek leaves behind a wife, Charlene, two children, a 20-year-old son, and a 16-year-old daughter as well as other family and friends.

