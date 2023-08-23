HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police said they have arrested a man after he robbed a Sheetz gas station on Wednesday.

At about 1:15 a.m., officers said they were called to the Sheetz on Ruin Creek Road in reference to a robbery that had just happened.

When they arrived, they said employees told them a middle-aged man came in and demanded the clerk to give him money from the register, or he would shoot.

No weapon was seen, but the man indicated he had a gun, according to the police department.

Police said the clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he took some more items before fleeing the store.

Investigators at the scene said they gathered important information about the suspect and the vehicle he used, which was captured on video and seen by witnesses, and started searching the area.

At about 3:30 a.m., an officer said they found the vehicle more than a mile away, near Dabney Drive and Parham Street.

They pulled over the vehicle at Parham Street near High Street.

The officer identified the suspect as 55-year-old Howard Perry Jr., of Vance County, according to the police department.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found items identified from the robbery including his clothing, U.S. currency, cigarettes and a mixed beverage.

(Henderson Police Department)

Police said they arrested Perry Jr., processed him and took him to the magistrate’s office.

He is charged with robbery and possession of stolen goods.

Perry Jr. received a $150,000 bond and was taken to the Vance County Detention Center.