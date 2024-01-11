RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Power companies are preparing for the possibility of more outages in our area as more rain and wind are expected Friday.

When it comes to losing power, Duke Energy shares what makes some neighborhoods more vulnerable than others, and who can see it back on the fastest.

Who is more likely to lose power?

Duke Energy says there are certain characteristics that make a neighborhood more likely to lose power during a storm.

Large trees, overhead power lines and exposure to the wind can make an area more prone to outages.

“In very high wind events those trees can be across the street, and if they’re 70 or 80 feet high they can fall down and bring down the lights and damage the poles,” said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy.

Tall trees near powerline in Raleigh neighborhood (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Across the Triangle, he says outages depend on where the wind goes.

“In the most recent storm, we saw a higher concentration of outages in southern and southeastern Wake County,” he explained. “But the last big storm we had, it was all in Durham.”

How fast will my power come back on?

When it comes to turning power back on, Brooks says certain areas take priority.

“Fire departments, police, hospitals, people that are helping the public,” he said.

Crew restoring power (CBS 17)

He said crews will also prioritize tending to the main lines that bring power to the most people.

“Think of those as the interstates of the power grid,” he explained. “We need to get those interstates cleared.”

It’s why neighborhoods near busy roads might have power before those further away.

For outages from downed lines or broken poles, Brooks says a restoration could take between four to six hours.

“Sometimes it can take a day depending on how bad it is,” he said.

Strong winds could also delay the outage even further.

Before crews are sent out, the power company also needs to make sure winds are below 30 miles per hour.

“When the winds get about 30 miles per hour, we can’t raise our buckets to repair the overhead lines,” Brooks explained. “This last storm created a unique challenge because we had sustained winds that were creating issues with getting our buckets up in the air.”

How can I speed up the process?

According to Duke Energy, the best thing you can do to get your power on faster is report it.

“That helps us to keep track of those outages, Brooks explained. “It helps us make a communication connection with you if we didn’t already have it, and we can give you updates as well.”

There are several ways you can report power outages to Duke Energy.

You can text “OUT” to 57801, or call I-800-POWERON.

You can also report an outage on Duke Energy’s website or their mobile app.

Stay safe out there

Brooks wants to remind the community to be safe during power outages.

He says it’s very important to stay away from downed power lines.

“If you do see downed power lines, you want to stay away from those and always assume that they have power on them,” he said. “Keep your family and your pets safe. Don’t try to drive over them.”

Downed power lines (CBS 17)

If you see a tree branch near a power line, Brooks says you should not attempt to remove it yourself.

“You might come close to the power line and it might be a very unfortunate situation,” he said.

Click here for more safety tips.