RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Triangle restaurant weeks begins Monday, Jan. 23 and continues through Sunday Jan 29.

The annual event is put on by Triangle Boulevard, and this year will feature 48 restaurants offering special deals for diners.

This includes prefixed two or three course meals ranging between $20 and $50 depending on location.

Damon Butler is the founder of Triangle Restaurant Week and says fewer restaurants are taking part than in the past as they deal with increased food prices and supply chain issues.

But he said those participating are offering deals for customers.

“We are very excited to still be able to offer this event since many people look forward to it year after year,” said Butler.

“Restaurant week is still an event that many folks look forward to participating in, said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week. “Though we are not at 100+ restaurants like we were pre pandemic, this winter’s event marks the highest participation we have seen since January 2020, and that is great news!”

Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 125 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500,000 in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants, according to a release from Triangle Boulevard.

It’s known as ‘the largest foodie event in the southeast.’

Click here for Triangle Restaurant Week’s dining deals.

