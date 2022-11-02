RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s now November, and its that time when friends and families start thinking about Holiday gatherings.

And as your planning for Thanksgiving, there’s one way you could get your turkey for free.

The wholesale club BJ’s is offering members a free turkey.

To qualify for the offer, you’ll need to spend $150 in one trip to the store and then you’ll get a coupon for the turkey.

But this offer from BJ’s is only available until November 10, and you’ll be able to redeem it between the 12th and 23rd of November.

