Here’s how you can keep porch pirates from stealing packages delivered to your doorstep

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re probably ordering holiday presents online and that means delivery companies are leaving them on your doorstep.

How do you keep thieves from stealing them before you can bring them in?

CPI Security says most package thefts take place during the day when people are not home, and the security system installer says there are some things you can do to keep porch pirates from swiping those presents.

Those tips include:

— Installing security cameras or doorbell video cameras.

— Use post office boxes or the Amazon Locker service.

— Have packages shipped to your office, not your house, or another alternate location.

— Request signature delivery.

— Ask your neighbor to pick them up.