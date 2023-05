RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can save 40 cents per gallon of gas if you fuel up during a three-hour window Thursday at Circle K gas stations.

The company said Wednesday that it is celebrating Circle K Fuel Day by offering the discount to people buying gas at many of its stores between 4-7 p.m.

Circle K also says most locations will hand out some discount cards valid for 10-cent-per-gallon discounts through the summer.

Click this link to find out which locations are offering the promotion.