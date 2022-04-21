RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you get a text message promising you a free gift?

It’s probably a scam.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say they have received numerous reports of a scam that tries to trick people by saying they’re going to get a free gift.

Here’s how the scam works:

You receive a text message thanking you for paying a bill for the month and offering you a gift for doing that, followed by a link to an unfamiliar website.

The message doesn’t say what bill you paid, the amount of the bill or even the company that sent it.

That’s because it’s not from a real company, the BBB says — but from someone trying to get your personal information, putting you at risk for identity theft.

In some versions of the scam, the link sends you to a website asking you to confirm your identity or give out your credit card number in order to pay the shipping costs for the gift.

The BBB urges you to not click on links from strangers and be suspicious of links your friends forward to you. You should call the company directly to confirm that a text message is authentic. And use good judgment — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.