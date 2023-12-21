RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Weeks after NC State temporarily closed Poe Hall due to the discovery of environmental contaminants, CBS 17 has now obtained lab testing results.

The university previously reported samples collected from selected areas in the building in October and November primarily detected levels of Aroclor 1262, a commercial mixture of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) compounds, which warranted further investigation.

PCBs are synthetic chemical compounds widely used in building materials and electrical products from 1950 until they were formally banned in 1979.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s limit for PCBs is 50 parts per million. Test samples submitted by NC State showed several areas of the building with levels of Aroclor 1262 above that limit.

Samples submitted by the university showed elevated levels of PCBs in air handling units and other surfaces, according to the lab results.

Documents obtained by CBS 17 showed elevated levels of PCBS in Room 310P, 417A and B, 520E, 528, 730, 732C and the fifth floor women’s bathroom. Air units labeled as 5 and 6 were also found with higher-than-accepted levels.

In some of those rooms, surfaces described as clean insulation and door gaskets were found to have high levels of PCBs.

Environmental Health and Public Safety Associate Vice Chancellor David Rainer previously said a known cluster of cancer cases that prompted was one of the things that initially prompted the testing. The university has also said air contamination complaints during renovations were another reason for the testing.

This week, the university instructed faculty and staff to compile a list of items they will need to start and complete the spring 2024 semester. The university said it would do its best to retrieve those items and that the university will have each item cleaned under the guidance of the environmental consultants before it is returned.

A full clean-out of Poe Hall is not planned at this time.

According to the CDC, skin conditions, such as acne and rashes, may occur in people exposed to high levels of PCBs. The agency reports studies of workers provide evidence that PCBs were associated with certain types of cancer in humans. Animal studies have shown impacts to reproductive organs as well.