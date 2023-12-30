HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina high school coach is facing a felony assault charge after an incident reported last week, officials in Halifax County said.

The incident was reported on Dec. 20 at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy, also known as Southeast Halifax High School, at 16683 N.C. 125, south of Halifax, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

“The report alleged that a coach physically assaulted (a) student a few days prior,” deputies said in the news release.

The school resource officer and the Halifax County Criminal Investigations Division then investigated the matter.

Paul Anthony Nicholson Jr., 37, of Enfield was later charged with felony assault by strangulation, the news release said.

On Thursday, Nicholson was arrested and issued a $2,500 bond after appearing before a magistrate, deputies said.

His court date is set for January 3.