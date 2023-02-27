LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Star Academy in Lillington was on a lockdown late Monday morning and into the afternoon after a weapon was found on campus, Natalie Tucker Ferrell, spokesperson for Harnett County Schools told CBS 17.

The lockdown allowed for officials to look into a “situation involving a weapon on campus” on S. 11th Street, Ferrell said Monday morning.

In a statement just after 2 p.m., Ferrell said the lockdown had been lifted. She said the weapon was recovered after “swift actions” of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Lillington Police Department and the school administrators.

Ferrell did not comment on what type of weapon was found and where it was recovered from.

“As an extra safety precaution, additional law enforcement officers will be on campus this week to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Ferrell added.

Stay with CBS 17 for the latest updates to this investigation.