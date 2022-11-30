SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools said one of their high schools received information about a threatening post on social media Wednesday morning.

Southern Lee High School received a tip about a threatening Instagram post at 8:59 a.m., according to the district.

District officials said school administration and resource officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are aware of the post and investigating its source.

They believed there was no legitimate threat as of 10:53 a.m.

Additional security will be on campus as a precautionary measure, according to the district.

District officials said safety is their top priority.

“Rest assured, the sheriff’s office will investigate this and any individual who is found responsible will be subject to prosecution,” the district wrote in a tweet.