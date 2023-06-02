CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was investigating a triple-vehicle wreck Friday night on U.S. 15 near Munns Road in Granville County.

A CBS crew on the scene said one vehicle was off the side of the road “in a ditch” and another was flipped over. The wreck happened around 9 p.m.

(Virgil Price/CBS 17)

Several other law enforcement officers and firefighters were working at the scene. The CBS 17 crew said several civilians were there as well.

The CBS 17 crew said a sheet was being put over the vehicle in the ditch.

The area is about four miles south of Creedmoor on U.S. 15.

CBS 17 has reached out to the highway patrol and is awaiting information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.