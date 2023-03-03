GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to find drugs and a stolen handgun, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 2:38 p.m., Alamance County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Carolina Road and Hickory Lane in the Carolina community north of Burlington.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle had a registration that was expired for 11 months. While speaking with the driver, Daquan Delmonte Outlaw, 25, of Hillsborough, deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted and 11.65 grams of a green leafy substance that was believed to be marijuana packaged into several bags were found, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they also found 27.65 grams of white stalks that were believed to be psilocybin, a stolen handgun, and $1,275.

Outlaw was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carry concealed handgun, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and received a $20,000 secured bond.