HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season can be difficult for some as they grapple with the loss of a loved one.

As the decorations go up and the holidays begin, for some, it isn’t all peace and joy.

Steven Petrow and his sister Julie (The Petrow Family)

Hillsborough’s Steven Petrow and his siblings have spent the holidays together since they were kids.

This Thanksgiving was their first without his sister Julie, after she passed away from ovarian cancer in June.

“Going into it I had a fair amount of dread,” he said. “Those early holidays are especially hard because there’s an empty space when you’re actually there in the house cutting the turkey, planning for the Christmas tree or whatever.”

Petrow, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, used his experience to interview others, conduct research and write a piece about how to get through the holidays after losing someone you love.

“It’s all new. We don’t know how we’re going to feel, we don’t know how others are going to feel,” he explained.

Petrow says it’s important to tell people how you feel and be present in the moment.

“One of the things I learned is the importance of being present, being honest, asking people how they feel, telling people what’s going on with you,” he said.

According to Petrow, some people he interviewed chose to change all their traditions because it was too painful to do the same thing, while others adhered to tradition as their way to cope.

For his family, it was a mix of the two.

“Finding a mixture of tradition and some new,” he explained. “We changed up some of the recipes.”

Steven Petrow’s family (The Petrow Family)

Steven Petrow and his siblings (The Petrow Family)

Steven Petrow and his siblings (The Petrow Family)

Steven Petrow and his siblings (The Petrow Family)

Steven Petrow and his sister Julie (The Petrow Family)

“Be open to finding grief in places you might not expect, and some joy where you also might not expect. But be open,” he said.

He tells CBS 17 he’s finding joy where he can as he continues to share his message and move forward.

“If we allow ourselves even just little snacks of joy, it will help us get through some of the more challenging times,” he said.

Petrow and his dog sitting by the window (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Click here to read Petrow’s piece in The Washington Post.