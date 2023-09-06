RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to reopen a section of Hillsborough Street Wednesday. With that opening will also come a traffic signal at the new connection to Blue Ridge Road.

The section of Hillsborough Street near Blue Ridge Road closed in March, when contract crews began constructing a bridge that carries Hillsborough Street over Blue Ridge Road.

NCDOT said the new bridge and signal were expected to open Wednesday evening. The opening of the two eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Street were expected to be open between just in time for N.C. State’s football home opener against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The westbound lanes of Hillsborough Street between the Beltline and the Blue Ridge Road connector are expected to open before the start of the N.C. State Fair on Oct. 12.

The area remains an active work zone so drivers are asked to be mindful of crews working close to the travel lanes.