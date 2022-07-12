HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Hillsborough Waffle House was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

Police said this happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Waffle House in the 100 block of Daniel Boone Street.

Witnesses said three suspects ordered food and then showed a gun and “demanded an employee give him the cash from the register drawer,” police reported.

Police said after the employee gave over the cash, the suspects fled in two different vehicles.

Police said the vehicles were described as a “a silver sedan and a burgundy Ford F-150 with Texas plates.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533. Or anonymous tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.