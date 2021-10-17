Historic Louisburg home gutted by fire

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire heavily damaged a home in downtown Louisburg Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a two-story home at 111 N. Church St., according to fire officials.

No one was injured in the fire, Louisburg fire officials said.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the house along with large clouds of smoke.

The home was built around 1901 and was known as the Egerton-Edwards House, according to the Louisburg Historic District Neighborhood Association

Crews were still at the scene of the fire Sunday night.

No other details were available.