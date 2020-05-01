Hobby Lobby and other craft stores reopening in Triangle area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hobby Lobby and Michaels stores in the Triangle reopened their doors Friday.

“I went down every aisle — I’ll admit it. I just wanted to stay there all day. I’m glad they opened, but I’m terrified. I think we should wait until it gets better,” said Kim Holmes of Creedmoor.

Craft stores aren’t essential, so why are they allowed to re-open? CBS 17 learned non-essential

businesses can request an exception through the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The NCDOR weighs decisions based on whether businesses that can stick to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order and follow social distancing guidelines. Hobby Lobby and Michael’s were granted exceptions.

“I’m glad they’re starting to reopen, but I definitely think it’s important to limiting numbers and practicing social distancing,” said Amy Holdombeck, who went to Hobby Lobby for her 4-H project. “Because I have elderly people in my family and it would be really bad if I brought it home to them.”

But when it comes to barber shops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors, they’re not allowed to request an exception.

According to the NCDOR, that’s because those businesses have direct contact with customers and are unable follow the state’s social distancing guidelines.

“My son is a tattoo artist and it’s too close,” said Holmes. “That’s blood. So that, I’m a little nervous about it.”

Non-essential businesses can submit a request to reopen here: https://www.ncdor.gov/home/ncdor-actions-covid-19/covid-19-essential-businesses.

