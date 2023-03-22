RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County search warrant executed in Hoke County on Tuesday resulted in a drug bust, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, members of Special Operations, Detectives Division and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 450 block of Woodrow Lane in Raeford.

Deputies said the search warrant was obtained after an investigation into stolen property and firearms.

While executing the search warrant, Jonathan Tyrone Pearson was found in a vehicle parked in the residence’s yard. Detectives found marijuana, hydrocodone pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Pearson was arrested and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule-II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pearson received a $50,000 secured bond.