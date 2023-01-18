RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but could not find him. After completing the investigation, warrants were issued for Calvin Jamale Roper on a charge of common law robbery.

Roper was taken into custody on Sunday without incident and received a $7,500 secured bond.

If you know anything about the incident, call Detective Shipp at 910-875-5111.