Hoke County schools go remote Friday remote due to sheriff’s funeral

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County students will attend classes online Friday. The district made the change due to funeral services scheduled for Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

“A large number of people are expected to attend the services, not only from Hoke County but from surrounding counties and from across the state. The influx of traffic in our community, especially on the east side of Hoke County is expected to be extremely high,” the announcement said.

Hoke County school leaders expect road closures and increased traffic during visitation and Peterkin’s funeral. The announcement cited that more than half of the district’s buses travel in the area of the county where the funeral will take place.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding and as always, please reach out to your principal or school administrator if you have any questions,” the announcement said.